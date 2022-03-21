Police: 62-year-old woman dies days after Hartford shooting

A Hartford woman who was found shot inside her home last week has died from her injuries, according to police.

Cynthia Reynolds, 62, died at Hartford Hospital on Monday afternoon, five days after she suffered a single gunshot wound, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police responded about 1:05 p.m. on March 16 to reports of a person shot at 115 Irving Street, a red three-family home owned by Reynolds since 2018, according to city property records.

When officers arrived at the home, Reynolds was alert and conscious, police said. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening and she was taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital where her condition was stabilized, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert with the Hartford police.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:42 p.m. Monday, Boisvert said.

A medical examiner had not yet ruled on the cause or manner of her death, according to the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police said they do not believe Reynolds was the intended target of the shooting and their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-8477.