Police: 63-year-old woman missing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

She is 63-year-old Jennifer Winfrey. She is 5’4, 181 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

She’s driving a black 2005 Honda CRV with Missouri plates (VF8A0Z). She is said to be bipolar and suffers from depression.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County Police. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

