Police: 64-year-old man found dead in Phoenix home with "obvious" signs of trauma

A murder investigation was underway after a 64-year-old man was found dead with "obvious signs of trauma" at his home in Phoenix on Friday evening, officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a home near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 9:15 p.m., Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Andy Williams said.

Bystanders told police the victim, who was identified on Saturday morning as 64-year-old Jimmie Montgomery, had not been seen or heard from in several days, Williams said.

Montgomery was found dead inside the home. When asked whether he had been shot, given the nature of the 911 call, Williams said further details were not immediately available.

An investigation was ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police: 64-year-old man found dead in Phoenix home with trauma