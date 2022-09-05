Police: 68-year-old woman shot while sitting on her porch in McKeesport

A 68-year-old woman was shot while sitting on her porch in McKeesport, authorities said.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 1100 block of Craig Street at approximately 5:26 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman who had been shot in the arm.

Police do not believe the shooters were aiming for the victim’s house.

Two homes and three vehicles were hit by bullets during the shooting.

30 shot casings were found by authorities, some fired from a rifle and others from a handgun.

There is no further information on the woman’s condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

