Police: 7 hurt in clash between rival motorcycle clubs in Fall River

Police in Fall River are investigating a fight between rival motorcycle clubs in Fall River.

The fight, which happened around 12:25 p.m. in the area of 1401 Pleasant St., involved about 50 people and some weapons, police say.

Seven men were injured in the fight. Four were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and three were brought to Charlton Memorial Hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The department’s Major Crimes Division is investigating the fight.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW