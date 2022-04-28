Police: 7 Kokomo children alleged victims in worldwide child porn case

Apr. 28—Police in Sacramento, California, arrested a man recently whom they say groomed dozens of children online — including seven in Kokomo — and then told them to engage in sexual acts with others, all while portraying himself to be a young girl named "Lizzy."

According to a video media release and information obtained by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, is now facing a felony charge of lewd or lascivious acts with children under 14 years of age. He is currently being held without bond at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

That charge stems from a cyber tip that was given to Sacramento's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That tip pertained to an "online account suspected of uploading online child sexual abuse material on the internet," SCSO Sgt. Rod Grassmann said in the video.

On Dec. 1, authorities executed a search warrant on Davis' Sacramento property, where they reportedly discovered numerous recordings on Davis' digital devices depicting children allegedly engaging in sexual acts, the video indicated.

Investigators also believe there could be at least 100 alleged victims worldwide, with most of those children being between the ages of 6 and 13 years of age, authorities stated in the release.

Along with the SCSO, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is also working to identify any further potential victims.

According to investigators in the case, Davis' alleged online conversations with the children would often be very graphic and sexually explicit in nature, ultimately leading Davis to allegedly send child pornography to the children and then ask them to produce their own child pornography with siblings, relatives or other children in return, per the video media release.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Tribune reached out to ABC10 News in Sacramento, which has been following the story throughout the day.

The television news station subsequently provided the newspaper with a list of alleged victims from the Howard County area.

That list — provided to ABC10 News from the SCSO — indicates that three of the alleged victims from Kokomo were 10 years old at the time the incidents took place.

One was 11, and two were 13, though no other identifying markers were given.

Police also told ABC10 News that there is another Kokomo child listed in the investigation, but that child's age has not been provided yet.

Along with Kokomo, other alleged victims in Indiana include two from Hobart and two from Indianapolis.

Along with providing details of the case Wednesday, SCSO officials also stressed the importance of cyber safety — particularly when it comes to children — and what parents should also remember so that their children do not become targets.

"Every electronic device connected to the internet is like an open window to the entire world," Grassmann told ABC10 News. "You have no idea who is talking to your child."

If you believe your child may have engaged in illicit communications or sent illicit content over the internet with a subject named "Lizzy" via any social media or messaging applications — specifically between late-2020 and December 2021 — you are asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at 916-874-3002 or email them at icac@sacsheriff.com.