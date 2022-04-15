Police: 7-year-old Erie boy shot in head, in 'critical' condition

A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head on Thursday night while outside in his neighborhood in the 2100 block of Downing Avenue, the Erie police said.

The victim was hospitalized in "critical" condition as of 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said. He said the boy was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

Police were searching for suspects on Friday morning. Investigators worked on the case all night, Lorah said.

"It is an open and fluid investigation," he said.

The shooting was reported at 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Downing Avenue, Lt. Mike Brady said. The eastside neighborhood is near Rodger Young Park and the former Burton School.

An Erie Bureau of Police cruiser is shown outside the Bayfront Convention Center on Aug. 4, 2021.

The boy, whose name was not released, was struck in the right side of the head while he was on the west side of the street, Brady said. He said the boy lives in the area.

Brady said police had reports of cars in the area at the time, but had not confirmed the source of the gunfire as of Friday morning.

The incident comes as shootings among juveniles, whether the assailants or victims, have spiked in Erie over the past several months, though those shootings have involved young teens rather than children.

The shooting of the 7-year-old also comes 10 days after a 14-year-old student was charged with shooting another student at Erie High School.

Viewpoint:Erie youth violence: 'This must end and it must end now'

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shooting: 7-year-old boy shot in head while in neighborhood