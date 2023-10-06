Police: 7-year-old girl dies, 3 others hurt in Apopka crash

A 7-year-old girl died from injuries in an Apopka crash Thursday morning that sent three others to the hospital, according to police.

The Apopka Police Department reported that Marcus Williams, 38, struck the car with the girl, her mother and another juvenile in it around 8 a.m. along North Maine Avenue and Summit Street.

Williams, the girl’s mother and the other child were transported to a hospital. Williams is awaiting surgery for injuries, the department said.

Police reported that Williams was speeding after allegedly robbing a vehicle in the Mainline subdivision.

“He was observed driving recklessly at an approximate speed of 80 mph on a 30-mph residential street,” Apopka Police said in an email. His vehicle struck the car with the 7-year-old, police said.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest on charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, felony murder, vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended license causing death.

The department said the girl’s mother was in stable condition Thursday and the other child was released from the hospital.

