Police: 7 people shot at multiple locations in Winston-Salem

Police are investigating after seven people were shot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Sunday night.

Authorities said the shootings happened at multiple locations, leaving seven people with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives believe all of the shootings are connected.

ALSO READ: CMPD investigating after 18-year-old fatally shot in southeast Charlotte

Winston-Salem police are still working to learn what led to the shootings, but said they are not considered to be random acts of violence.

Officials have not said if any arrests have been made.

No other details have been released.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD detectives investigate 3 shootings within a few hours of each other)



