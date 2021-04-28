Police: 70 grams of meth found after pursuit
Apr. 27—OTTUMWA — Law enforcement say a man attempted to elude officers while possessing marijuana and methamphetamine.
Bryant Rizo, 24, of Ottumwa, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Saturday morning by the Wapello County Sheriff's Office. Police charged him with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and attempting to elude.
According to court filings, a deputy was attempting to pull over Rizo, who was driving a red 2009 Dodge Nitro, early Sunday morning. The deputy said Rizo fled from him in the vehicle.
Police ultimately stopped the car and arrested Rizo on Madison Avenue in Ottumwa. During a search, police said they located in his possession 70 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of marijuana and a digital scale.
Rizo was being held on $30,000 bond.
Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.