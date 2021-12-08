Police: I-71 North shut down at US 50 after man shot by another driver

Traffic was at a standstill on northbound Interstate 71 Tuesday, Dec. 7, as police investigate the shooting of a man driving his car by someone in another vehicle. The man who was shot is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center.

Interstate 71 North is shut down at US 50 as officials investigate a shooting, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said Tuesday evening, a man was driving on I-71 when he was shot by someone in another vehicle.

Northbound 71 continues to be CLOSED at US-50 for a police investigation. Please avoid the area. This is a view of the current backup at I-71 at I-75. pic.twitter.com/UwbTNvAxDG — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 8, 2021

Enquirer Media partner Fox 19 said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 6:30 p.m. Police said the individual who was shot drove himself to Christ Hospital.

He was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, police say.

Police said the road closure will last for a while as they continue to investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Enquirer Media partner Fox 19 contributed.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: I-71 North closed at US 50 after man is shot