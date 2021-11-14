Police: 71-year-old found dead after fire at Daytona Beach home
Police said a call came in at noon about a structure fire at 918 Reed Canal Rd. in South Daytona. Firefighters found a fire at a mobile home and were able to put it out.
Orlando fire officials say they received 911 calls from people saying they saw smoke coming out of J. Henry's Barber Shop, near West Church Street and South Parramore Avenue, around 11 p.m. Friday.
The man was never caught after he stole $215,000 from the Society National Bank, where he worked as a bank teller in 1969, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
David Neal Cox, 50, will be executed in Mississippi by lethal injection for the May 2010 killing of his estranged wife in Sherman.
“A lot of people look at me and they say, ‘How did you end up homeless?’ ”
Staffing shortages in Seattle, due in part to the city’s vaccine mandate for emergency workers, resulted in a 13-year-old boy watching his father die after he suffered a medical emergency.
The Sheriff's Office previously stated that a 911 caller recognized a viral hand gesture made by a girl in a car to signal she needed help.
Erica Burden had dropped off her child at school Tuesday morning and had not been seen or heard from since, Kentucky State Police said.
In 27 years of criminal law practice, I've never seen a trial judge tell a jury to applaud a defense witness right before they take the stand.
It has the makings of a Hollywood thriller: A determined dad rescues his teenage daughter from an alleged Seattle sex trafficking ring and then takes brutal
Friends and community members gathered on Wednesday evening to light candles and leave notes and flowers in an area in Hyde Park where a University of Chicago graduate was shot and killed during a robbery. What happened: On Tuesday, Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng, 24, was on the sidewalk on the 900 block of East 54th Place, an area known as a neighborhood of doctors and professors, before 2 p.m., when the deadly attempted robbery occurred, CBS Chicago reported. Witnesses recalled seeing a man with a mask in a black hooded sweatshirt get out of a car that pulled up to where Zheng was walking.
"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn said.
"I've told Henry in the past that he doesn't often think outside the box... He proved me wrong in the biggest and most beautiful way," Officer Shaundel Seymour tells PEOPLE
"OH MY GOD! Not healthcare, education and affordable housing?!?!?!?! Anything but THAT!?!?!" one Twitter user comically lamented.
Elliott Reed was out for his daily bike ride when he was confronted by Collin Fries. A police incident report says Fries continued to beat him even after Reed lost consciousness.
Bill Pugliano/GettyA dramatic SWAT standoff at a Utah home has uncovered a horrific kidnapping ordeal that police say saw a woman held captive for weeks while she was tortured in increasingly deranged ways. The woman’s alleged captor, identified by authorities in West Valley City as 50-year-old Garman Shaun Cunningham, is now behind bars and facing a slew of charges. Police learned of his alleged house of horrors after responding to a domestic violence call at his home late Friday; they were rep
Five Senegalese immigrants killed in a 2020 arson house fire were targeted by one of the teenagers charged in the case because he mistakenly thought someone at the Denver home had stolen his mobile phone, court testimony showed on Friday. The disclosures came during a preliminary hearing for Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour, who have been charged with first-degree murder, arson, assault and related offenses stemming from the August 2020 blaze. Denver District Judge Martin Egelhoff ruled there was sufficient evidence in the case against the pair to proceed with prosecution and ordered the two youths to be held without bail.
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
Theranos voided up to 60,000 tests in two years, its former lab director said. A federal agency concluded the lab posed "jeopardy to patient health."
About 100 anti-racism protesters chanted “Kick Out Black Pete” Saturday at an event where children could meet the Dutch version of Santa Claus and his controversial sidekick. The Black Pete character, often played by adults wearing blackface makeup, has sparked a decade of demonstrations and counter-demonstrations in the Netherlands by protesters who consider him a racist caricature and supporters who insist he is a harmless children's character.
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a photo journalist on Tuesday in violation of his First Amendment rights, an attorney for the man says.