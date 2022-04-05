Police: 75-year-old man killed his girlfriend’s son in Chesapeake

A 75-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend’s son in Chesapeake Monday night, police said in a release.

Melvin Perry, of Chesapeake, is accused of shooting 42-year-old Franklin Henry during an argument at a residence in the 1100 block of Gaston Court.

Chesapeake police were called to the shooting at 11:41 p.m. and found Henry, a Chesapeake resident, dead.

Henry was the son of Perry’s girlfriend, police said.

Perry remained at the scene following the shooting, police said. He was arrested “without incident” on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police are investigating the shooting.

