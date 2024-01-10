Police: 76-year-old man ‘extremely confused’ after driving the wrong way on I-93 during snowstorm

A close call Sunday night after police say an “extremely confused” 76-year-old man drove the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Boston, nearly striking several vehicles during the heavy snowstorm.

The incident began at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday when State Police received about ten calls alerting them of a driver traveling south on the northbound side of the highway. The callers said the driver had nearly struck multiple oncoming vehicles.

Massachusetts State Police working with the state highway department shut down the northbound side of the highway to stop the 76-year-old driver, officials said.

“Mass Highway positioned several plow trucks across the highway north of Exit 11 in Milton to block the wrong-way vehicle from going any further,” said officials. “The wrong-way vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Corolla, rolled to a stop.”

State Police said the driver, a 76-year-old Lynn man, was “extremely confused and stated that he did not know where he was.”

Troopers determined that the man’s condition was a result of underlying health conditions and not impairment.

The man’s name was not released.

The car was towed to the State Police barracks in South Boston where the man made arrangements to be picked up by a friend, police said.

“Troopers spoke to the man’s friend about his erratic operation as a result of his medical conditions,” said police. “A Trooper cited the man for a wrong way violation and issued an immediate threat notice with the RMV to have his license suspended.”

Video posted on Instagram shows the man driving into oncoming traffic Sunday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW