Police: 8 dead in shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
Eight people were killed in a late night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter killed himself, police said.
FedEx employees can't access their cellphones while working, which made it harder for family members to find out whether their loved ones were safe.
(Reuters) -The 19-year-old gunman who opened fire at a FedEx site in Indianapolis, killing eight workers before taking his own life, was a former employee of the facility, but his motive for the rampage remained unknown, police said on Friday. The incident - the latest in a spate of at least seven deadly mass shootings in the United States over the past month - unfolded at a FedEx operations center near Indianapolis International Airport in Indiana after 11 p.m. local time on Thursday night, police said. It lasted only a couple of minutes and was already over by the time police responded to the scene, Craig McCartt, the Indianapolis police department's deputy chief, told a news briefing on Friday.
At least eight people were killed in a shooting in the US city of Indianapolis by a gunman who is believed to have then killed himself, police said. The victims were all found at a Fedex facility near the international airport where the shooting took place late Thursday, police spokeswoman Genae Cook told a news conference, adding several others had been taken to hospital. One man who said he works at the plant told local broadcaster WISH-TV he saw the gunman start shooting and heard more than 10 gunshots. "I saw a man with a sub-machine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared," Jeremiah Miller said. Mr Cook told reporters officers had responded to an "active shooter incident," adding they believe the gunman died by suicide. She said authorities judged there was no longer an immediate threat to public safety. A Fedex spokesperson confirmed to AFP that its facility was the scene of the shooting, and said the company was cooperating with authorities.
INDIANAPOLIS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT CHIEF RANDAL TAYLOR: "We've all been shaken by this heinous act."Authorities in Indianapolis said on Friday that it was still too early to know what motivated a gunman who killed eight employees at a FedEx facility and wounded several others before taking his own life. IMPD DEPUTY CHIEF CRAIG MCCARTT: "You know, I can really tell you very little..."Craig McCartt, the Indianapolis police department's deputy chief, told a news briefing that the shooting, which lasted only a couple of minutes, was already over by the time police responded to the scene.MCCARTT: "There was no confrontation with anyone that was there. There was no disturbance. There was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting. And that began in the parking lot and then he did go into the facility for a brief period of time."Officers found the suspect dead inside the facility of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with four victims. The other four victims were outside the building. INDIANAPOLIS MAYOR JOE HOGSETT: "...tragedies like this continue to occur."Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett noted that the shooting late Thursday night was not only the latest in a spate of mass shootings across the United States but the third in his city alone so far this year.In a statement, President Joe Biden called on Congress to address what he called an "epidemic" of gun violence by enacting gun safety measures, an appeal echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris...HARRIS: "...this violence must end."... and White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.PSAKI: "The Senate should take up and pass the three bills strengthening background checks that passed the House with bipartisan majorities and have the overwhelming support of the American people."Friday marked the 14th anniversary of the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history at Virginia Tech, which saw 32 people killed. The shooting at the FedEx facility also follows more recent rampages at three day spas in the Atlanta area that left eight dead and one at a Colorado grocery store that killed 10.
The gunman began firing as soon as he drove up to FedEx site before killing himself, police say.
An Indianapolis police officer said the authorities did not feel there was an active threat to the community anymore."Today it is very heartbreaking and, you know, Indianapolis Metro Police Department, the officers responded, they came in, they went in and they did their job," Officer Genae Cook said.The incident occurred at a FedEx operations center near the Indianapolis International airport, after 11pm local time on Thursday night.Cook said four people were transported to hospitals, one in critical condition with gunshot injuries and three others with various other injuries.
The FBI says that last year it questioned the man who fatally shot eight people at a FedEx plant in Indianapolis. Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office, said Friday that agents questioned 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop.” No crime was identified and the FBI says it did not identify Hole as espousing a racially motivated ideology.
Eight people were shot dead and several others were injured in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis Thursday night, according to authorities. The suspect, 19-year-old Brandon Hole -- who FedEx says was a former employee -- was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Craig McCartt, deputy chief of Criminal Investigations at Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said at a Friday news conference. When officers arrived at the FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport just after 11 p.m., they found a "chaotic and active crime scene," McCartt said.
FedEx workers can't have their phones in the facility, leaving family desperately waiting on news after a mass shooting at an Indianapolis facility.
