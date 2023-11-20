Police: 8-year-old hospitalized after falling from second floor window in East Hartford

A young boy was injured when he fell from a second-story window in East Hartford on Sunday.

Police responded to Nutmeg Lane just after 4:30 p.m. on the report of an 8-year-old who fell out of a window, according to the East Hartford Police Department.

The boy was taken to an area hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Monday that the “boy will be fine.”

Caruso also said no charges were filed in connection with the incident.

The state Department of Children and Families is investigating.

“We can confirm we received a report and will be conducting a joint investigation,” DCF spokesperson Peter Yazbak said.