Police: 8 shot, 1 critical at Florida MLK Day event
Authorities in Fort Pierce, Florida said eight people were shot Monday during an MLK Jr. Day event, with one of the victims listed in critical condition. (Jan. 17)
Eight people were wounded in a shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Monday evening.
One was is in critical condition, authorities in Fort Pierce said, adding that four more were hurt in the chaos following the gunfire.
Mass shooting at MLK Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce
