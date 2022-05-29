Police say 80-year-old man fatally shot his wife, 2 dogs and himself

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

Police are investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and a woman dead early Saturday near 40th Street and Cholla Street.

A man believed to be William Potts, 80, called 911 around 3:50 a.m. and said he had just shot his wife Susan Potts, 80, according to Phoenix police. When operators were trying to get more information from him, they heard another gunshot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the couple with gunshot wounds. Susan Potts died on scene and William Potts was taken to a hospital where he died.

Two dead dogs were also found, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police investigate murder-suicide of a couple in Phoenix