Police: 80-year-old Westmoreland man pulls gun during neighbor dispute

A 80-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly threatening his neighbor with a gun during a dispute.

State police in Greensburg say they were called to 1735 W. Newton Road in Sewickley Township on Oct. 3 for a reported neighbor dispute between multiple parties. According to a report, John Hresko allegedly intervened after his son got in an argument with a neighbor. Hresko allegedly pulled out a firearm and the neighbor allegedly pulled out the shaft of a croquet club. Police said it’s not clear who took out a weapon first.

Video showed Hresko pointing his gun at the neighbor and his wife when they were clearly no threat, police said. The neighbors’ 2-year-old child was in the vicinity of Hresko’s gun and within an unsafe angle of where the muzzle was pointed, police said.

Police plan to file charges of reckless endangerment and assault.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh police investigating after report of teens being robbed of Halloween candy at gunpoint Target 11: Alleged funeral shooter previously caught on camera in altercation with store clerk Police: Child ejected from vehicle as driver fled traffic stop in New Castle VIDEO: How to have a great Thanksgiving meal and not break the bank DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts