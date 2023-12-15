Police: 81-year-old man dies after being struck by car in Alexandria

An 81-year-old man died Wednesday night after being hit by a car, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The man was identified as David Jackson. He died at the scene of the crash in the area of Lee Street and Thornton Court just before 8 p.m., reads a news release.

No information was released on how the wreck occurred, although the release stated that impairment on the part of the vehicle's driver was not suspected.

However, toxicology samples were collected to be analyzed. An investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Elderly pedestrian killed in Alexandria identified as David Jackson