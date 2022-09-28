Police: 82-year-old Fulton man stabbed wife before claiming she killed herself

Police are investigating a homicide in Roswell after they believe an 82-year-old man is responsible for his wife’s death.

On September 15, Roswell police responded to a home on Oakhaven Dr. around 4 p.m. After officers entered the home, they located 80-year-old Judith Miller dead from a stab wound.

Police told Channel 2 Action News her husband, 82-year-old Bruce Miller made the original 911 call and told investigators that Judith stabbed herself and had taken her own life.

As the investigation continued, investigators were about to gather evidence along with findings from Judith’s autopsy to rule her death as a homicide.

On Wednesday, Bruce Miller was charged with murder, felony murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

He is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.

