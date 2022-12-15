Police find 9 shell casings after reports of gunfire Wednesday in Bluffton neighborhood

Police are investigating a report of gunfire just before midnight at the Southern Oaks at New Riverside community in Bluffton, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Police responded to calls about shots fired at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday at the community’s Running Oaks Drive neighborhood, according to the Bluffton Police Department’s report log.

When officers arrived, they found nine spent shell casings in the road, department spokesperson Bonifacio Perez said.

No injuries or property damage to homes or vehicles was reported, he said.

No suspects have been identified as of Thursday morning.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they may call the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550.