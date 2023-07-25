Police:AaronHernandez's brother DJ planned school shootings at UConn, Brown before arrest

Jul. 25—According to an arrest report released Tuesday, Bristol police officers surrounded his house after seeing text messages and social media posts they said showed Hernandez is "gravely disabled and a danger to society." One post indicated he planned to kill a woman with whom he had been involved in a relationship and that he is "coming for her family" as well, the report stated.

The victim told police that instead of going to court on July 7 for previous charges, Hernandez told her he went to UConn and Brown in Providence, R.I., "to map the schools out," according to the report. She was concerned Hernandez "was planning to do a 'school shooting,'" the report stated.

Both schools were contacted and UConn confirmed the car Hernandez was driving that day had been on campus July 7, according to the report. It was not clear why Hernandez allegedly targeted those schools.

"The UConn Police Department was aware of initial information related to the subsequent arrest of Dennis Hernandez by the Bristol Police Department," UConn said in a statement on Tuesday. "Police departments evaluate threats for credibility and imminence and the necessary resources are deployed to address the threat. At the time, there was no known imminent threat to UConn. The Bristol Police Department located Hernandez and took him into custody a short time later."

On the same day police said Hernandez visited those schools, a judge ordered his rearrest after he failed to show up in court on a breach of peace charge stemming from a March incident at ESPN. Hernandez was rearrested on July 14, according to his records at state Superior Court in New Britain. He was released on a written promise to return to court at a later date.

The court paperwork says he does not have a mailing address and does not have a home.

The more recent arrest last week is the fourth for Hernandez since March, when someone called police and told them he had been saying he wanted to "destroy property" at the state Capitol and at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, according to a report about the March 23 incident.

Officers checked on Hernandez and went to ESPN, where they learned he had earlier arrived in an Uber and tried to get into the media giant's headquarters, the report stated.

After he was denied entry, Hernandez threw a "plastic bag with a large brick in it" onto the ESPN property before leaving. Police said a note was attached to the brick that read: "To all media outlets, it's about time you all realeyes (sic) the affect media has on all family members. Since you're a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez."

The report stated that Hernandez admitted he went to ESPN, but refused to talk about the incident.

Bristol police charged Hernandez with one count of second-degree breach of peace. They also told Hernandez he is not allowed on the ESPN campus and any more attempts to step foot on the property would result in his arrest for trespassing, police said.

After the ESPN arrest in Bristol, Hernandez was turned over to police in Cheshire, where he was wanted on a separate charge of engaging officers in a pursuit on March 8. However, the charge doesn't show up in state court records and appears to have been dropped.

'Bullet for everyone'

—

I-95 in East Lyme to close twice a day due to construction work

—

Only two Connecticut towns have adopted this strategy to ease...

In the most recent case last week, a woman who called police on behalf of the victim told them Hernandez's behavior had been "very erratic" lately and that she was concerned he may try to harm someone.

When police talked to the victim, she said she received text messages from Hernandez that concerned her. One said, "we're taking lives if (expletive) isn't paid up," according to the report.

"It's been years in planning, just taking notes, names and locations," Hernandez said, according to the report.

She also told police that Hernandez threatened in open court in Florida to kill people, the report stated. In addition, he traveled to Brown and UConn to "map the schools out," she said, and she believed he did this because he was planning to do a "school shooting," according to the report.

The report said the "victim continued by expressing that Dennis is extremely sick and that his mental health is continuing to deteriorate."

A former girlfriend expressed similar concerns, according to the report. She said his recent disturbing behavior started on July 3, when he broke down on a Rhode Island beach after people recognized him.

"Since that date, Dennis has been rambling ... about people owing him money," she told police, according to the report.

She also told police that Hernandez admitted he did not go to court July 7 and instead went to Brown and UConn — where he visited a number of classrooms and buildings, the report said.

The officer wrote in the report that, "She went on to tell me that as he was rambling about that incident, Dennis said that 'he has a bullet for everyone, that he loves me, but that even you're ... not safe.' "

The woman said she didn't feel threatened, but she was concerned about what the comment meant and that she believed Hernandez is in a mental health crisis and needs help, according to the report.

Police agreed and added in the report that they consider Hernandez dangerous, especially after seeing his social media posts on July 19. One read, "Will I kill? Absolutely, I've warned my enemies so pay up front," according to the report.

That's when police decided to go to the home where Hernandez was believed to be on July 19. They had the mother and guardian remove two children from the house before setting up a perimeter because of Hernandez's history of running from police, the report stated.

Hernandez didn't open the door when an officer knocked, so another officer called. The second officer relayed that Hernandez said he was "on foot, armed, and that if we approached him he would kill us all," according to the report.

Shortly after that call, Hernandez left the house "and began advancing toward the police with his hands outstretched to his side. He began yelling 'Shoot me,' and disregarded the numerous police commands," the report said.

He was taken into custody after a police sergeant fired his Taser, incapacitating him. Hernandez was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, and he continued to make threats, according to the report. He said he still was planning to kill the people he threatened earlier, "along with anyone who profited off of his brother Aaron," the report said.

He mentioned ESPN, but not specific employees, the report said

When it was determined that Hernandez could be released from the hospital, police took him into custody. They later learned that the victim had received more threats, the report said.

In addition, a family member received a text from Hernandez in which he rambled about UConn, saying the university "is going to pay unless I have a package deal and I get my estate and every single thing I have worked for ... I would recommend remaining away from there because when I go, I'm taking down everything And (sic) don't give a (expletive) about who gets caught in the cross fire," he wrote, according to the report.

He continued, the report stated, "I'm prepared to give my life ... Not all shootings are bad I'm realizing. Some are necessary for change to happen."

For two years, Hernandez was captain for the University of Connecticut's football team, where he was a quarterback and a wide receiver. It's not clear what dispute he may have had with the university or with Brown.

In 2017, Hernandez was named head coach of Ledyard High's football team, but he resigned the following year.

His brother, Aaron Hernandez, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 and died by suicide in 2017 while serving a life sentence, days after he was acquitted of killing two other people.

After his brother died, Dennis Hernandez published a book called "The Truth About Aaron: My Journey to Understand My Brother."

Lisa Backus contributed to this story.