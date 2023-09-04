Police ‘abandoned’ teenager who died after leaping into freezing water to avoid arrest

Marcel Wochna was scared he would get into trouble with his mother if he was arrested, an inquest has heard - Solent News & Photo Agency

Two police officers abandoned a 15-year-old boy in freezing water after he leapt in to avoid getting arrested because he was scared he would get in trouble with his mother, an inquest heard.

Marcel Wochna’s body was found a day after the incident in November 2021, floating two-and-a-half miles upriver.

Winchester Coroners Court heard that police found Marcel trespassing on a boat and tried to handcuff the schoolboy, but he resisted and leapt into the river instead.

His friend, who was with Marcel at the time but cannot be named for legal reasons, said he had recently been grounded by his mother and was terrified of the trouble he would be in if he was arrested.

Marcel’s friend told the inquest he heard him “gasp of shock from how cold the water was”.

The boy was handcuffed and escorted away by the police and Marcel was left alone in the water, the court heard.

The incident occured near Cobden Bridge in Southampton - Daily Echo/Solent News & Photo Agency

Marcel had met the friend in Southampton late on the evening of Nov 7, 2021, to “smoke” and the teenage boys walked around before eventually arriving at Cobden Bridge in the Bitterne area of the city.

His friend told the inquest they then boarded a series of boats moored nearby, adding: “We were just having a laugh. [We were] curious to look in them and to see what they look like inside.”

He said he saw people nearby phoning the police, so the pair then tried to hide. The boat was moored next to a pontoon by Cobden Bridge and two police had walked onto it.

The teenager said Marcel was breathing heavily and said: “If that’s feds I am going to jump in and get away.”

Marcel’s friend, who was closer to the pontoon, was pulled out by one of the police officers.

Marcel was grabbed by one of the officers, who was trying to put him in handcuffs, but the teenager kept shouting, “I can’t do this. I can’t do this to my mum again”, the court heard.

The officer attempted to grab Marcel’s other hand, but he continued to resist.

Marcel's friend said that the officers did not 'in any way' check on him after he had leapt into the water - Daily Echo/Solent News & Photo Agency UK

The inquest heard that Marcel then told the officer: “I’m not letting you arrest me.”

Marcel’s friend added: “He leapt into the water ... I remember a splash and a massive gasp. He jumped forward.

“I just remember hearing a splash and a lot of gasping because it was really cold that night.”

Coroner Jason Pegg asked the teen if the officer had checked if Marcel was alright, and he responded: “Not in any way. They were more focused on asking what I had on me.”

According to the teen, the two officers walked back to the car and called for back-up, leaving Marcel alone in the water.

The inquest continues.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.