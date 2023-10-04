Police: Absconder used aerosol deodorant during escape attempt

Oct. 4—WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted on allegations he failed to appear for a court proceeding was captured with packaged baggies of suspected crack cocaine.

Richard Louis Pruden, 38, of 317 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, was spotted by a Wilkes-Barre City police officer walking in the area of South Main Street and Public Square just after 3 p.m. Monday, according to court records.

The officer was aware a district judge issued a bench warrant for Pruden when he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on charges of resisting arrest, false identification and possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 20.

As the officer searched the area, Pruden was encountered in a walk-way from the Intermodal Transportation Center and South Main Street.

Pruden smiled at the officer and refused commands to stop, court records say.

Court records say Pruden "violently pulled away" from the officer and grabbed a can of aerosol deodorant from his pocket he attempted to spray the officer.

Pruden initiated a struggle with officers and was stunned by a Taser before he was arrested, court records say.

Police in court records say Pruden was in possession of 27 packaged baggies of suspected crack cocaine, a bag of marijuana, a bag of white powder and numerous empty packets commonly used to store heroin and fentanyl.

Pruden was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty of Kingston on three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, evading arrest, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail and on the bench warrant issued Aug. 20.