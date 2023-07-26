Police academy graduate from South Jersey dies unexpectedly

MANSFIELD − A newly appointed Mansfield Township police officer has died unexpectedly.

Patrolman Samuel Irvin died suddenly on Sunday, according to a Facebook post on the Mansfield Township Police Department page.

Neither the department nor the family has provided details surrounding the young officer's death although a post on a police honor legion group's Facebook page said he suffered a medical emergency.

Police Chief Eric Campbell could not be reached for comment.

The police department's Facebook page said National Night Out activities scheduled for Aug. 1 have been canceled "in light of recent events."

Irvin was a new police recruit who graduated July 7 from the Gloucester County Police Academy. He was hired by the township in February.

The department's Facebook page at that time wished Irvin "a long, safe, and healthy career. Welcome to the Blue family!"

The latest post carried a somber tone.

"The Mansfield Township Police Department is saddened to announce the untimely loss of one of our own. Ptl. Samuel Irvin was not only a colleague, he was a brother and a friend... (and)... we are all at a loss for words," the police department post read.

"We are trying our hardest to honor him in the best way we can, but nothing we do will amount to the man, expectant father, fiancé, brother, son, and friend that Samuel Irvin was. The outpouring of support that has already been shown for our brother in blue is humbling and makes us remember that we are all ONE family."

Irvin was a 2018 graduate of Northern Burlington Regional High School and was engaged to Kenzie Santucci, also a graduate of the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Carol Comegno loves telling stories about South Jersey life, history and military veterans for the Courier Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Have a story to share? Call her at 609-533-0306 or email ccomegno@gannettnj.com.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey police recruit dies unexpectedly