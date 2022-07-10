Update: Police make access into backyard fence at home of homicide suspect

Update, 3:57 p.m.: Police have pulled boards off a fence in the backyard of the home where the suspect is as they negotiate.

Officers pulled off the boards and then backed away. It’s not clear if they have a plan for the suspect to leave the house that way.

Original story: One person has been fatally shot and a neighborhood is being evacuated as police try to capture a suspect in central Modesto Sunday afternoon.

Special Weapons and Tactics teams with the Modesto Police Department and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department have converged at the intersection of Debbie Lane and Dalton Way.

Modesto Police Lt. Felton Payne confirmed the victim died; information on the victim’s identity, age or gender was not immediately available, nor were the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Nobody was in custody, Payne said at about 3 p.m.

The neighborhood, located off of Rumble Road west of Tully Road, has been taped off.

Authorities have evacuated nearby houses and instructed other nearby residents to stay in their homes. An armored vehicle has been set up in the area, and police are calling on a bullhorn for the suspect to come out.

More police units continued to arrive and an American Medical Response tactical rescue truck pulled up the scene just before 3:30 p.m.

We will have more on this story as information develops.

Police converged on a Modesto neighborhood, where an individual was fatally shot Sunday afternoon, July 10, 2022.