Police: Accident in eastbound causeway lanes kills bicyclist

Oct. 6—A 22-year-old man died before dawn Wednesday morning when a vehicle struck the bicycle on which he was riding on the roadway of the F.J. Torras Causeway near Terry Creek Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.

State troopers say Devarion Kitchen was riding eastbound on a bicycle in the lefthand lane at around 4:15 a.m. A Toyota Rav4 traveling behind Kitchen in the eastbound lefthand lane struck the bicycle, and Kitchen "succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash," state troopers said. No charges have been filed against the driver of the Toyota, troopers said.

County and Brunswick police first responded to the incident. A Hyundai Tucson and the Toyota Rav-4 were on scene when county police responded, police said.

The county police log indicated that a distraught woman called 911 as eastbound traffic began backing up, blocking both eastbound lanes as a result of the crash.

Brunswick police turned the case over to the Georgia State Patrol at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

It was the second fatality involving a vehicle and a person within a week in the area.

A 63-year-old woman as killed at around 9 p.m. Sept. 30 when she was struck by a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck while walking across U.S. Highway 17 at Gloucester Street in Brunswick, state troopers said. Authorities later identified the victim as Mary Faircloth.

No charges had been filed against the 66-year-old driver of the truck, trooper said.