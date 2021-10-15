Police say accomplice in Wagener Road murder drove a getaway car, police warn suspect is 'armed and dangerous'

Oct. 15—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect in an Oct. 2 shooting death .

Robert Gene Payne II, 29, is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On the morning of Oct. 2, 38-year-old Clifton Tyler was shot and killed at his home on the 3000 block of Wagener Road in Wagener, according to a release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

When Aiken County officers responded to the incident location of Wagener Road, they found an open door, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

When police entered the residence, they "found the victim on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound [redacted]," according to the report.

Tyler was pronounced dead on the scene from at least one gunshot wound, according to the release.

"Payne was last seen driving away in a dark in color SUV from 3123 Wagener Road where deputies found Mr. Tyler deceased from an apparent gunshot wound," according to an Oct. 14 press release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, investigators arrested Taveisha Danike Porter, 28, for accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the investigation.

"Taveisha Porter, did provide aid and assistance to Robert Gene Payne II after he committed the crime of murder," police stated in an Oct. 14 arrest warrant obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

"Taveisha did so by driving him to a local hotel and by attempting to destroy evidence contained within her vehicle which he used during the commission of the crime," according to warrants. "Furthermore, the defendant provided [a] false statement and witchheld information on Robert's location."

Police said Payne should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Community assistance is important with any investigation," the sheriff's office said in the release. "We ask that if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Payne, we encourage them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811."

Information can also be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Tips could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.