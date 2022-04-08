Police get accredited by CALEA

Apr. 7—WILLIMANTIC — After a lengthy review, the Willimantic Police Department has earned accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey announced the news during the town council meeting Tuesday.

"This has been an ongoing, ( multi)- year, voluntary process," he said. CALEA accredits law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada and Mexico and is seen in the law enforcement community as a significant milestone for any department.

"It's not an easy achievement," Hussey said.

Hussey returned from a conference in Florida last week, during which he and Willimantic Police Lt. Charles Miller fielded questions from CALEA commissioners.

Reading a letter from CALEA, Hussey said the accreditation went into effect April 2 and lasts four years.

He said there were 180 standards the department had to pass.

CALEA will review the accreditation annually and revisit the policies and procedures of the department, as well civilian complaints, internal complaints and training.

