Police accuse Arnold man of choking woman, burning officer, hurting child

Aug. 2—An Arnold woman told police she thought a man was going to kill her when he grabbed her by the throat Friday night, according to a criminal complaint.

Arnold police said Troyan Joseph Wilkins, 28, also burned an officer's hand with a cigarette when the officer allowed him to have one after being taken into custody.

The criminal complaint said police responded to a report of a fight in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said Wilkins told responding officers that the woman was upset and throwing clothes because he had an affair. When officers tried to talk with the woman, the complaint said, Wilkins would not allow her to speak and tried to answer for her.

Taken away from Wilkins, police said the woman was reluctant to speak or answer questions. Police said they noticed swelling and tears on the woman's face.

Ultimately, police said the woman told them that Wilkins became mad over her going out with a friend and slapped her across the face and grabbed her by the throat. Police said the woman told them she couldn't breathe and thought Wilkins was going to kill her.

After being taken into custody for simple assault and strangulation, the complaint said Wilkins asked if he could have one more cigarette before being taken away, which police granted on the condition that he stop screaming. When an officer tried to take the cigarette from Wilkins' mouth when he started screaming again, the complaint said Wilkins used it to burn the officer's right hand.

Police said Wilkins was combative throughout, including when officers tried to place him in a patrol vehicle and drive him to the station and while he was in a holding cell.

Police said a child reported being hurt by Wilkins, and had a red mark on the nose. An officer also suffered injuries to his left knee, with swelling, popping and pain when moving, the complaint said.

Police charged Wilkins, who did not have an attorney listed in court records, with aggravated assault, strangulation, child endangerment, resisting arrest and simple assault. He was arraigned Saturday morning and taken to Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. A preliminary is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .