Police accuse Bluffton man of felony domestic violence after alleged assault Friday

A Bluffton man faces felony domestic violence charges after police accused him of attacking a woman at an apartment on Parklands Drive Friday, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Leonard Brown, 35, was charged Friday with criminal domestic violence, jail records show.

Police were called to the apartment complex on Parklands Drive around 5 p.m. after a family member reported Brown had allegedly assaulted a woman they are related to, said Sgt. Bonifacio Perez, a spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department.

When they arrived, police found a woman with “moderate injuries” who looked like she had been “struck by an object,” Perez said. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other charges for Brown are expected at this time, Perez said.

In January, Brown faced charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and first-degree assault and battery and several counts of kidnapping after two separate incidents.

The first incident happened on Jan. 18 after a woman reported she and her infant, whom she shares with Brown, were attacked and not allowed to leave a car he was driving from their Shell Hall community. Both she and the infant were injured in the incident, according to previous reporting. The second incident happened on Jan. 21 after another woman reported she had been attacked by Brown in the parking lot of an Enmarket gas station and was not allowed to leave the car. In that incident, the woman had severe injuries to her face.

The charges for those incidents are still pending. Attorney information for Brown was not immediately available.

As of Sunday morning, Brown remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.

