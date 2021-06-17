Police accuse caregiver of neglect

Jun. 17—A Springboro man faces charges that he left a person for whose care he was responsible in bed for weeks without moving him, providing proper nourishment or providing for basic hygiene needs.

Pennsylvania State Police have also accused Michael D. Kotsagrelos, 32, of restraining the man for whom he was caregiver and causing both "serious visible bodily injury" and "substantial and visible weight loss over the past month," according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

Kotsagrelos was arraigned on one felony and four misdemeanor charges before magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. He remains in Crawford County jail on $50,000 bond.

Kotsagrelos was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his residence in the 23800 block of South Beaver Road. State police accused him of neglecting a dependent man for weeks, according to the criminal complaint. In addition to failing to provide for the man's health and care, police charged that Kotsagrelos' failure to remove urine and feces from the immediate living quarters contributed to the man's injuries.

Police further allege that Kotsagrelos failed to move the dependent man on his bed and also unlawfully restrained him.

Kotsagrelos faces a felony charge of aggravated assault — attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference. He also faces misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, neglect of care for a dependent person, unlawful restraint with serious bodily injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for June 30 before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood.

