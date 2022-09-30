Police accuse Evansville man of raping woman he met on Tinder while out on bond

EVANSVILLE — An Evansville man accused of raping a woman in March while he was out on bond is now in custody at the Vanderburgh County jail.

A warrant for 24-year-old Tyrone Jordan Vinegar's arrest has been active since August, when prosecutors charged him with three counts of rape, a Level 3 felony. He was booked into the county jail just before 9 a.m. Friday.

In an affidavit of probable cause, an Evansville Police Department detective detailed the alleged evidence against Vinegar, which includes DNA samples and cellphone location data.

More:Affidavit reveals 'severe' injuries of deceased 18-month-old Evansville boy

On March 20, the detective wrote that he interviewed the woman at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. During that interview, the woman told the detective Vinegar raped her at her home earlier that day.

According to the sworn affidavit, the pair met near the tail end of August 2021 on Tinder and had remained friends since then. On March 20, Vinegar allegedly messaged the the woman, saying he was "depressed" and needed to "talk," at which point she invited him over to her home.

But the situation allegedly turned violent. Vinegar began to rape the woman despite repeated pleas for him to stop what he was doing, the detective wrote in the affidavit.

Police said Vinegar asked the woman why she was crying once he ceased the sexual assault and allegedly tried to rape the woman again before he left her residence.

The woman quickly notified family members that she had been raped, according to the affidavit, and they transported her to the hospital, where technicians collected samples for a sexual assault test kit.

DNA evidence was 'one trillion to one'

On the afternoon of March 30, the detective said he contacted Vinegar.

After police read Vinegar his Miranda Rights and asked him why he thought the interview was taking place, Vinegar reportedly said, "It was a Sunday, and he was at home and has no idea."

Story continues

When confronted with the fact the interview had to do with "something sexual happening," police said Vinegar asked, "What's sexual? I've been with my fiancé all day."

More:Female accusers tell their stories about Warrick County judge who resigned

He then requested a lawyer, according to the affidavit.

That same day, a judge signed a search warrant to extract data from Vinegar's cellphone.

"Cellphone records of [Vinegar's] phone show it being used in the area of the (woman's) residence ... around the time of the incident," the detective wrote in the affidavit.

The detective also said the EPD received a search warrant for Vinegar's DNA, which police sent to an Indiana State Police forensic lab alongside the sexual assault kit. Lab technicians determined the DNA contained within the sexual assault kit was "one trillion times more likely" to have come from Vinegar than any other individual on Earth.

Out on bond at the time of alleged rape

According to court records, a Wabash County judge sentenced Vinegar to probation in June 2021 after he pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.

Wabash County prosecutors revoked Vinegar's probation twice, including in April 2022 – just a few weeks after he allegedly committed the rape – leading the court to issue a warrant for Vinegar's arrest.

While Vinegar's Wabash case was ongoing in August 2021, Vanderburgh County prosecutors charged Vinegar with one count of misdemeanor invasion of privacy and violating a court-issued protective order. He posted a $250 bond in September 2021, according to court records.

More:An Evansville man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting

A warrant for Vinegar's arrest would also be issued in Vanderburgh County when he failed to attend a pre-trial conference scheduled for April 13, just three weeks after he allegedly committed the rape.

Police officers weren't able to serve the warrant and arrest Vinegar until June, records show.

After this latest arrest, the court rereleased Vinegar on his own recognizance when he posted a $500 bond. But by June, Vinegar was again in custody at the Wabash County jail. However, the court would again release him on bond in July.

On Friday, Vinegar was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County jail on the three counts of rape. Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge Leslie Shively set Vinegar's bond at $50,250 in August, when the warrant for his arrest in the rape case was first issued.

According to jail logs, he remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville police say man raped woman while he was out on bond