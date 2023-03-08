Police accuse Fresno suspect of fatally shooting man during robbery. He was on parole

A man arrested earlier this month on a parole violation is now being accused of killing a man during a robbery, Fresno police said Wednesday.

Raymond Guido, 31, was arrested March 2 for a parole violation after being released from prison last August, police said.

He’s accused of the Dec. 30 killing of Luis Alberto Castillo, 40, who was shot and killed in southeast Fresno near the intersection of Jackson and Turner avenues, police said in an update Wednesday.

Police said they received reports of gunshots about 6 p.m. on the day of the shooting, and arrived to the area to find Castillo wounded. He later died at the hospital.

Guido was last arrested in May 2020 on suspicion of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records show. He had four other felony charges going back to 2015.

Police said they are looking for a second suspect in the case.

Castillo lived in the area, and detectives were searching for any witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or Detective Mark Yee at 559-621-2407.