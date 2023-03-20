Police accuse Greensburg woman of bruising 9-month-old

Mar. 20—A Greensburg woman spent the weekend in jail on police accusations that she caused several bruises found on a 9-month-old boy.

City police said the child had a few bruises on his forehead upon examination at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Anastasia Grigoryeva, 21, was arraigned Friday on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and child endangerment.

Investigators said the situation was reported in January to ChildLine after the boy's father noticed the bruises and took him to the hospital.

"These injuries are diagnostic of physical child abuse and caused substantial pain at the time they occurred," according to a hospital report included in court papers.

Police described the bruises as "fingertip-like" as the result of being grabbed or squeezed.

Grigoryeva told authorities she wasn't sure how the child's bruises happened but said he is learning how to walk and added that she may have squeezed him too hard while holding him, according to court papers.

Defense attorney Marco Sylvania said Grigoryeva deserves an opportunity to be heard in court and is innocent until proven guilty. She was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for March 30 before District Judge Chris Flanigan.

