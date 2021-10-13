Police accuse Harrison woman of setting dumpster fires in Pittsburgh

Oct. 13—Pittsburgh police have accused a Harrison woman of setting several dumpsters on fire from the city's Uptown neighborhood into the South Side on Monday.

Police charged Jennifer Robare, 30, with a felony count of arson and misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and giving false identification to law enforcement.

According to police, fires were set in dumpsters along Fifth Avenue and East Carson Street. Some of the fires were caught on surveillance video.

Police said Robare is also a suspect after several windows were broken in businesses and vehicles.

Robare was arraigned Tuesday and sent to the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $5,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .