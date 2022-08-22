Police accuse juvenile making of pipe bomb threat

Aug. 22—A male juvenile is accused of making a threat through social media to use a pipe bomb against a senior citizen bus, police said.

The threat was found to be not credible, a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office stated.

The case is being referred to juvenile court, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said in an interview. The juvenile was detained in Urbana on Sunday evening, then released, he said.

At around 1:37 p.m. Sunday, an Urbana resident contacted the sheriff's office with concerns about a threat posted through an Urbana community Instagram account, Wivell said.

There were multiple posts on the account about previously reported graffiti at Urbana High School, Wivell said. The threat came from a direct message off of one of the posts about graffiti, he wrote in a text message.

Police did not provide additional details about the Instagram page or whom the threat was sent to.

An investigation of the threat led to the identification of the juvenile suspect, the news release said.

The juvenile admitted making the threat, the release stated, and with consent from the juvenile's guardian, police searched his room. Police deemed there was no credible threat.

