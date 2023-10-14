Police accuse Lutheran pastor of planting recording device in woman's Summit Township home

The pastor of a Lutheran church in Wesleyville is facing felony criminal charges after Pennsylvania State Police investigators accused him of placing a hidden recording device in the bedroom of a woman's Summit Township home.

Thomas M. Glasoe, 48, whose listed address is in Erie, is accused of planting the device inside a Hamot Road residence in Summit Township, according to the criminal complaint filed against him in the case. Investigators wrote that Glasoe admitted to planting the device in a phone conversation with the woman, and later confessed to the act when interviewed by troopers.

State police on Oct. 1 charged Glasoe with a first-degree felony count of burglary, a second-degree felony count of criminal trespass and a third-degree felony count of intercept communications in the incident. He was released on unsecured bond following his arraignment and is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Oct. 31, according to information in his online court docket sheet.

Glasoe could not be reached for comment. Damon Hopkins, the lawyer listed for Glasoe on his online court docket sheet, declined to comment.

Glasoe, who is pastor of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Wesleyville, is on administrative leave with pay, according to a letter from Lutheran Bishop Michael Lozano that was addressed to the Messiah Lutheran Church congregation and read during the church service on Oct. 8.

The charges against Glasoe were listed in the letter read by the presiding pastor during the service, which was videotaped and posted on Messiah Lutheran Church's website.

According to the letter as read during the service, church council leadership, in consultation with the Northwestern Pennsylvania Synod office of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, decided it was in the best interest of Glasoe to be relieved from his responsibilities in the congregation while there is an active investigation. Congregation council of the church placed Glasoe on administrative leave with pay on Oct. 5, according to the letter.

State police launch investigation

The state police trooper who charged Glasoe wrote in the affidavit filed with Glasoe's criminal complaint that he was contacted on Sept. 29 to investigate a suspected burglary and placement of a recording device by Glasoe at the woman's residence.

The trooper wrote that he went to the Hamot Road residence and was given consent to search it. During the search, the trooper wrote that he found a recording device hidden above a panel in the woman's bedroom. The device was taken to the state police station in Lawrence Park Township, where state police confirmed it was a recording device and contained recordings of the woman speaking, according to information in the affidavit.

State police learned from the woman that she came home on the afternoon of Sept. 28 to find Glasoe, who stated he was there to collect a few of his items. She said she later had a phone conversation with Glasoe in which he admitted to placing a recording device in her bedroom, according to the affidavit.

The investigator wrote that state police interviewed Glasoe on Oct. 1, and during the interview Glasoe confessed.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Lutheran pastor charged with planting recording device in Summit home