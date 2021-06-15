Police accuse man of stealing raffle tickets belonging to fire company, trout group

Jun. 15—A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of stealing raffle tickets belonging to the Tubmill Trout Club in New Florence and the Lower Yoder Fire Department, authorities said.

City police charged Deshawn L. Bellinger, 38, of the 300 block of Gray Avenue, with two counts each of theft and receiving stolen property.

According to a criminal complaint, Bellinger was at Fairfield Avenue Notary Service on March 22 when he allegedly stole $195 worth of raffle tickets that were sitting on the counter.

The business owner called police, who reviewed surveillance video that reportedly showed a man wearing a CamTran uniform place his title paperwork on top of the raffle tickets and walk away without paying for them.

According to business records, Bellinger was identified as the man who took nine raffle tickets belonging to the fire department and five tickets belonging to the Tubmill Trout Club, the complaint said.

Bellinger reportedly told police that he is employed by CamTran. He also said the clerk told him to take the tickets to hand out to others, the complaint said.

Bellinger waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin of Johnstown.

Bellinger is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.