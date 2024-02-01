Police accuse Meadville man of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Feb. 1—A Meadville man is behind bars on multiple charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police for alleged sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl last summer.

Gage E. Rossey, 21, has been charged with seven counts of statutory sexual assault; five counts of aggravated indecent assault on a person under age 16; three counts of indecent assault on a person under age 16 and three counts of corruption of minors; two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under age 16, corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors; and one count of unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses.

Police allege Rossey engaged in sexual activity with the girl at his Lincoln Avenue home between July 1 and Aug. 31, 2023. Police allege the girl was age 13 at the time.

Rossey was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and placed in the Crawford County Correctional Facility, Saegertown, in lieu of $100,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges Feb. 23 before Pendolino.