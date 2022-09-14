Police accuse Ohio man of stealing truck at knife point

Sep. 14—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Warren, Ohio, man was jailed Wednesday, accused of stealing a Chevrolet pickup truck at knife point and later being caught with methamphetamine, authorities said.

Cambria Township police charged Aaron Tucker III, 44, with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, harassment, drug possession and three summary violations.

According to a complaint affidavit, Tucker was the passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado traveling along state Route 22 when he allegedly pulled a knife and forced the driver to drive him around for several hours to different locations.

Tucker then allegedly jerked the steering wheel, forcing the driver to pull into a Walmart parking lot where he told the man to get out.

The man contacted Walmart employees, who called police.

Police from Northern Cambria found the truck on Bigler Avenue and Tucker nearby. Police recovered suspected crystal methamphetamine and a large fixed blade from inside the truck, the affidavit said.

Tucker was arraigned Wednesday by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $200,000 bond.