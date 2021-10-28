Police accuse Pittsburgh man of robbing 2 businesses several days apart

Oct. 28—A Pittsburgh man was jailed Wednesday on accusations that he robbed two businesses on Pittsburgh's South Side in the past two weeks, city police said.

The suspect, Dakota Face, 23, was placed in the Allegheny County Jail on Thursday, awaiting arraignment on charges filed in connection with the two robberies, city police said.

Face is a suspect in the robbery of a business in the 1900 block of Wharton Street on the South Side, at 5 p.m. Oct 19. The robber handed employees a note demanding money from the register and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police accused Face of robbing $300 from a business in the 2100 block of Brownsville Road shortly before 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Police said the suspect told the cashier he had a weapon and demanded the money in the register, but he did not brandish a weapon.

No injuries were reported in either robbery, police said.

