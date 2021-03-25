Police accuse Pontiac man, 23, of wounding ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News
·2 min read

Mar. 25—A 23-year-old man is in jail accused of shooting an ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Pontiac on Wednesday, officials said.

Oakland County deputies were called at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday to a location in Hawthorne Park in the 1400 block of North Telegraph after a report of a shooting, they said.

A 21-year-old woman told them her ex-boyfriend had just shot her current boyfriend.

At the same time, the male victim, also 21, arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in his shoulder, according to authorities.

The victim later told deputies he was sitting in his vehicle with his girlfriend when a man approached them and shot into the car. He said he was acquainted with the man, but didn't know his name. The victim remains in stable condition at the hospital.

Officials said as deputies interviewed the girlfriend, the suspect in the shooting caller her cellphone. Over speakerphone, they heard the suspect admit to the shooting, police said.

Investigators got an address for the suspect's home on Cherry Hill Drive in Pontiac from the woman and set up surveillance on his apartment.

At some point, they saw a man and woman leave the apartment and contacted them. The two identified themselves to police as the suspect's mother and brother.

The suspect's mother gave deputies permission to enter her apartment and told them her son was inside the home and armed with a pistol, authorities said.

A relative of the suspect later called him and persuaded him to exit the home without the weapon. He exited the apartment unarmed and was arrested without incident.

After getting consent from the suspect's mother to search her apartment, deputies found a semi-automatic pistol on the kitchen table.

Police said the suspect was taken to the county jail to await charges.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: U.S. regulator opens inquiry into Wall Street's blank check IPO frenzy - sources

    The U.S. securities regulator has opened an inquiry into Wall Street's blank check acquisition frenzy and is seeking information on how underwriters are managing the risks involved, said four people with direct knowledge of the matter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in recent days sent letters to Wall Street banks seeking information on their special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, dealings, the four people said. SPACs are shell companies that raise funds via a listing to acquire a private company with the purpose of taking it public, allowing such targets to sidestep a traditional initial public offering.

  • With drivers confused, Atlantic City to redo BLM road paint

    Atlantic City says it will redo a Black Lives Matter tribute on a street because the original painting of those words across the entire road confused motorists who didn't know where to drive on it. Instead, the words “Black Lives Matter” will be painted onto the repaved road in a manner that does not obscure lane divider markings, Mayor Marty Small said Thursday. The City Council voted Wednesday night to spend $36,000 to repave the road, which police said had become so confusing to motorists that the city blocked it off at either end with barriers to prevent anyone from driving on it.

  • Stocks to Buy on the Tech Dip

    No, it's not the end of the bull market. Hold your nose and buy some tech!

  • Street-racing suspect blames the grandma killed in Alabama car crash

    The 22-year-old woman was charged with murder.

  • Ford says farewell to 'Mondeo man' as car to be phased out

    The car, which became synonymous with a certain type of British motorist, will be phased out next year.

  • Bild editor Reichelt reinstated after admitting to affairs with female staff

    Julian Reichelt, editor-in-chief of Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper, is to return to his job after admitting having affairs with women on the staff but being cleared of wrongdoing by a compliance investigation looking into abuse of power. Reichelt, a 40-year-old former war correspondent, stood aside on March 12 to face an external investigation after media reports raised questions over whether he had crossed the line in his relationships at work. The incident has shone a light on the newsroom culture at Bild, a hard-hitting tabloid that has for decades splashed celebrity kiss-and-tell stories across its pages and publishes daily glamour shots of topless models.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Raleigh girl’s adorable Instagram history photos are a viral hit — even with royalty

    From Rosa Parks to Michelle Obama to Meghan Markle, 6-year-old posed as a different figure from Black women’s history every weekday in March.

  • GameStop soars 32%, leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too

    Shares in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks popular among members of Reddit's WallStreetBets forum jumped on Thursday as investors bought shares whose prices tumbled in the previous session. Shares in video-game retailer GameStop were last up 32.1% at $159.02 with brisk trading volume, erasing much of the previous session's 33.8% decline after the company said it was evaluating the possibility of a share sale. Volatility has spiked this year in GameStop shares, which have risen from just $18.84 at the end of 2020 and reached a record high of $483 in late January before falling sharply and then kicking off another rally in late February.

  • Get rid of this bullying Miami cop, Police Chief Acevedo. He’s not just a bad apple, he’s rotten to the core | Editorial

    New Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo will have much on his plate during his first 100 days in office. One of his first moves is obvious: He should fire Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz.

  • Massive container ship gets stuck in Suez Canal, causing maritime traffic jam

    A huge container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal late Tuesday, causing a massive maritime traffic jam.Why it matters: The Suez accounts for approximately 30% of container shipping volumes, and blocking it for even a short time will cause oil prices to rise — and remind us that the entire global economy relies on really, really big ships.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The Ever Given was heading from China to the Netherlands when it ran aground Tuesday after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm.Because the 1,312-foot ship found itself wedged across the width of the canal, traffic through the all-important maritime chokepoint may be disrupted for days.And almost as importantly, the accident gave birth to many, many memes.What is happing in #SuezCanal today explained.#Egypt pic.twitter.com/T06bFDGQ7q— Zaina Erhaim (@ZainaErhaim) March 24, 2021 The big picture: Even as COVID-19 brought the virtual realm to the forefront, the world economy still chiefly runs on actual, physical stuff — and much of that actual, physical stuff is brought to us in the holds of vast container ships.The pandemic has disrupted the flow of global trade, with consumers in the U.S. ordering so many goods online from manufacturers in China that the world was running low on shipping container boxes.By the numbers: There are currently over 5,000 container ships operating around the world, with more than 20 million 20-foot-equivalent cargo containers.As vast as the oceans are, much of the world's shipping — and especially the oil that keeps the economy running — flows through just seven major maritime chokepoints, including the Suez Canal.While e-commerce grew by 44% in 2020 as we increasingly shopped from home, all those online orders would be useless without container ships to carry them out.The bottom line: Apparently, all it takes to put a spoke in the wheel of globalization is one very large ship in one very wrong place.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cuomo ordered New York officials to prioritise his family for Covid tests, report claims

    The governor’s family members were given special access to Covid testing in earlier days of the pandemic

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • Woman vanishes on way home from her birthday party

    ‘Her parents are devastated, our community is devastated. I don’t think any of us slept last night’

  • Colts bring back Pro Bowl receiver Hilton on 1-year deal

    T.Y. Hilton tested the free-agent market and came to the same conclusion he made last summer — he wanted to stay in Indianapolis. For Hilton, it marks the end of a foray he never really intended to take. Team owner Jim Irsay also confirmed the deal on Twitter.

  • Assault on Korean beauty supply store owner in Texas being investigated as possible hate crime

    ‘We don’t feel safe anymore. It’s really sad,’ says son of attacked woman

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Atlanta man detained after carrying five guns into store just two days after Boulder shooting

    Authorities are still investigating the man’s motive

  • Peloton and Adidas collaborated on a hot new line of apparel—here's where to buy it

    Adidas and Peloton are teaming up for a new line of apparel designed by instructors. Here's where to buy the Adidas x Peloton collection.