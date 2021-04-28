Police accuse St. Clair Township man of threatening sheriff's deputies serving a PFA

Apr. 27—A St. Clair Township man is in the Westmoreland County Prison, charged with threatening to shoot two county sheriff's deputies as the officers were attempting to serve a court order.

Gregory Lee Clark, 54, was arraigned on three counts each of simple assault and terroristic threats and one count of obstruction of justice after police say he barricaded himself inside a home Monday evening in the 600 block of Keystone Street, just outside Seward.

Township police Capt. Karl Kinkopf reported in court documents that two sheriffs deputies arrived at Clark's residence, knocked on the door and initially attempted to speak with him through the closed door to inform him of a protection from abuse order filed against him.

"(The deputies) spoke to Clark for about 20 minutes through the door as they attempted notify him of the PFA. (Clark) asked to see a court order or search warrant," Kinkopf wrote.

When the deputies replied that the PFA was a court order, Kinkopf said the deputies reported that Clark threatened them.

"I will shoot you if you come through my door," the deputies quoted Clark as telling them, according to court documents.

The deputies said they continued to attempt to negotiate with Clark to no avail, according to Kinkopf.

The deputies called for assistance and more sheriff's deputies, Ligonier Valley and state police responded.

Clark subsequently surrendered without incident and deputies seized a handgun, according to court documents.

Clark was ordered held in the county prison Tuesday after failing to post $20,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing May 7.

Online court dockets indicate Clark has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania.

Clark could not be reached for comment and did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .