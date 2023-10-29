Police accuse woman of assaulting children, nurse

Oct. 28—LINESVILLE — A Pittsburgh woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting children and later a hospital nurse — all stemming from a late night incident at Conneaut Lake area campground in July.

Giavanna Lynn Rizzo, 29, was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville on a total of five felony counts, seven misdemeanor counts and five summary counts.

Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department allege the incident took place around 11:30 p.m. July 29 at a campground off Route 6 in Sadsbury Township, west of Conneaut Lake.

Police allege Rizzo restrained girls, ages 8 and 7, against their will while Rizzo was intoxicated and recklessly operating a golf cart with the children, according to court documents filed by police and obtained by the Tribune. The documents state the children involved were not Rizzo's.

Rizzo was yelling obscenities, making obscene gestures and attempted to force her way into a camper requiring people at the campground to have to physically restrain her until police arrived, according to the arrest affidavit. Rizzo then fought with police when they attempted to put her in the back of a police vehicle, the affidavit said.

Rizzo was transported to Meadville Medical Center for medical treatment, but then punched a nurse in the face during treatment in the hospital's emergency room, according to the affidavit.

Rizzo is charged with two felony counts each of aggravated assault and unlawful restraint of a minor; and a felony count of endangering the welfare of children.

Rizzo also is charged with two misdemeanor counts each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest; and four summary counts of harassment and one summary count of public drunkenness.

Rizzo was released on $25,000 unsecured bail following her arraignment late Friday morning before Stallard. Rizzo has a preliminary hearing on the charges Nov. 8 before Stallard.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.