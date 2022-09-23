ANDERSON, Ind. — A former Middletown resident arrested at the scene of a house burglary was allegedly wearing the homeowner's pants and shoes.

However, another portion of 40-year-old Steven Adam Griffith's attire — a sheath containing a large "Bowie-style" knife — could have more serious ramifications for the defendant, now listed as being homeless.

Anderson police said Griffith was carrying the knife when they arrested him in the garage of a home he had allegedly broken into.

As a result, a burglary charge filed in recent days against the ex-Henry County resident was enhanced from a Level 4 felony, carrying up to 12 years in prison, to a Level 2 felony, with a maximum 30-year sentence.

Griffith was also charged in Madison Circuit Court 3 with a second count of burglary, theft, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement.

Investigators said Griffith was arrested at the property on Sept. 16. The homeowner said the intruder was wearing shoes, pants and a belt taken from his home.

Police also said Griffith had placed in a bag various items he allegedly intended to take, including a weed trimmer, tools, rubber cement and a flashlight. He was also determined to be in possession of about two grams of meth and opioid pain pills.

A car in the victim's garage had also been lifted with an auto jack and its catalytic converter had been removed, according to court documents.

Griffith was being held in the Madison County jail under a $35,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police: Accused burglar found wearing victim's clothing