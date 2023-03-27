Police: Accused rape suspect jailed

Mar. 27—NANTY GLO, Pa. — A Northern Cambria man was jailed Saturday, accused of raping a juvenile at a residence in 2021, authorities allege.

Nanty Glo Borough police charged Brett Houser, 26, of Cherry Ridge Terrace, with rape of a victim less than 13, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault, indecent exposure, reckless endangerment and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, the assault happened on Dec. 15, 2021. The incident came to light after the girl attended the "good touch, bad touch" program at school.

Charges were filed after a forensic audit with the child was conducted at the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

Houser was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.