Police: Accused Richland home burglar captured by residents

Jul. 3—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Police were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress late Saturday at a Richland Township home.

When Richland Township officers arrived at the Solomon Run Road residence, the man accused of the crime had already been detained — by the home's residents, Richland Township police Sgt. Tim Rhoades said.

Bryce Bair, 21, faces a felony count of burglary, two counts of simple assault and summary charges of harassment and criminal trespass for the incident, which was reported at 10:52 p.m., Rhoades said.

He alleged that Bair made entry through an exterior door "unannounced and without permission," but the home's occupants spotted him and an altercation ensued.

"There was a physical altercation ... and they were able to physically detain (Bair) until police arrived," Rhoades said.

The residents were "familiar" with Bair, he said.

Bair was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for evaluation and then moved to Cambria County Prison on Sunday, Rhoades said.

The home's occupants were evaluated by medical responders at the scene of the incident, but did not require hospitalization, he said.

Charges were filed before District Judge Rick W. Varner. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.