Police accused of threatening, pulling gun on Black Army lieutenant during Virginia traffic stop

David K. Li
·3 min read

Virginia police pulled guns on a Black Army officer during a traffic stop and threatened to execute him in a parking lot, according to the serviceman's lawsuit and video of the encounter.

U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario was driving Dec. 5, 2020, in his newly purchased Chevrolet Tahoe when he encountered police on U.S. Highway 460 in Windsor, about 30 miles west of downtown Norfolk, the active-duty soldier claimed in a federal civil lawsuit filed last week. He was in uniform at the time of the stop.

Nazario, who is Black and Latino, conceded in his complaint that he didn't immediately pull over. He instead put on his emergency lights and continued for another 100 seconds, driving under the speed limit, so he could safely park in a well-lit gas station parking lot less than a mile down the road.

US Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario was driving his newly-purchased Chevy Tahoe home when two police officers pulled him over in Windsor, Va.on December 5, 2020.
US Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario was driving his newly-purchased Chevy Tahoe home when two police officers pulled him over in Windsor, Va.on December 5, 2020.

That's when Windsor police Officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker pulled guns on Nazario, who was accused of driving without license plates, according to the lawsuit and body camera footage.

Nazario insisted he followed police commands to keep his hands outside the window, but officers allegedly became agitated when he asked what justified the escalated pullover.

"What's going on? You're fixin' to ride the lighting, son," Gutierrez said, according to the lawsuit and body camera video.

"This is a colloquial expression for an execution, originating from glib reference to execution by the electric chair," Nazario's attorney Jonathan Arthur wrote in the lawsuit.

Virginia recently outlawed capital punishment, but put prisoners to death via the electric chair for more than a century. The last prisoner to meet that grisly fate was Robert Charles Gleason Jr., 42, who pleaded guilty to two prison murders and threatened to continue killing until he received the death penalty. He was electrocuted on Jan. 16, 2013.

Nazario told police that he was “honestly afraid to get out” of his SUV, video of the incident showed, before Officer Gutierrez replied, “Yeah, you should be!”

Footage also showed Nazario being pepper-sprayed multiple times, "causing him substantial and immediate pain," the lawsuit said. It also led to "substantial property damage to Lt. Nazario's vehicle and choked Lt. Nazario's dog, who was sitting in the rear of Lt. Nazario's vehicle, secured in a crate," according to the suit.

"Gutierrez responded with knee-strikes to Lt. Nazario's legs to force an already compliant and blinded Lt. Nazario down on his face ostensibly to handcuff him," Arthur wrote. "Notwithstanding the fact that Nazario was on the ground and in tears, Gutierrez and Crocker continued to strike Lt. Nazario."

The officers later warned Nazario not to complain about their treatment of him, threatening to criminally charge him, the lawsuit said. If the lieutenant would "chill and let this go," then no charges would be filed, according to Arthur.

Nazario was ultimately not criminally charged or cited for any traffic violation, his attorney said. A new vehicle tag was clearly visible in Lt. Nazario's rear window, Arthur claimed.

The town attorney for Windsor did not immediately return messages seeking comments on Saturday. There was no answer on the main phone line for the Windsor Police Department. And the officers could not be immediately reached for comment through publicly listed phone numbers.

A town manager told the Virginian Pilot that the officers still work for the police department.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar security forces kill over 80 during anti-coup protests in Bago, monitoring group says

    Myanmar security forces killed at least 82 people during anti-coup protests in the town of Bago on Friday, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group. What they're saying: "It is like genocide," Myanmar Now news outlet quoted protester organizer Ye Htut as saying, per Reuters. "They are shooting at every shadow."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat happened: Security forces fired rifle grenades at protesters in Bago, 55 miles northeast of Yangon, before dawn on Friday and continued their attack into the afternoon, Myanmar Now reported, according to Reuters. Details of the attack weren't immediately available because "security forces piled up bodies in the Zeyar Muni pagoda compound and cordoned off the area," Reuters reported, citing witnesses and domestic media outlets. The United Nations in Myanmar tweeted on Saturday it was "following events in Bago with reports of heavy artillery being used against civilians and medical treatment being denied to those injured." The UN called on security forces to allow medical teams to treat those injured and demanded the violence "cease immediately." The big picture: More than 701 people, including dozens of children, have been killed since the Feb. 1 military coup, according to AAPP. Thousands have been detained.Junta spokesperson Major General Zaw Min Tun said in a news conference this week that the military recorded 248 civilian and 10 police deaths, per Reuters. He also denied that security forces were using automatic weapons and defended their actions.The U.S. ambassador to the UN on Friday called for the international community to take "concrete action" against Myanmar's military, including imposing an arms embargo and sanctions, per AP. “I say categorically, we cannot — we simply cannot — allow the military to destabilize the region once again through its unrelenting campaign of violence, their campaign of repression, and especially — especially — against the backdrop of an unprecedented global pandemic,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.Go deeper: Myanmar's ex-U.K. ambassador says military attaché occupied embassy, locked him outLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The defender who might be elusive for Dolphins and outside-the-box front-seven solutions

    There’s no greater need for the Dolphins on defense in this draft than finding another edge rusher, a position where Miami is lacking after the offseason jettisoning of Kyle Van Noy (released) and Shaq Lawson (traded to Houston for linebacker Benardrick McKinney).

  • Prosecutors: Boy shot by police was with man who fired gun

    A young man who was with a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last month fired the rounds that drew the officer's attention, prosecutors said Saturday. Ruben Roman, 21, is seen on video firing the weapon that brought police to the Little Village neighborhood on the night of March 29. Roman was arrested as another officer chased Toledo, who was holding a gun when the officer shot him, prosecutors said.

  • State trooper killed during standoff with barricaded suspect in Iowa

    The slain trooper has been identified as Sgt. Jim Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol.

  • Suit: Virginia police threatened man during stop

    A Black and Latino U.S. Army lieutenant is suing two Virginia police officers who drew their guns and pepper-sprayed him during a traffic stop. (April 9)

  • Virginia cops pepper-sprayed Black and Latino Army officer who had hands raised during traffic stop, video shows

    Army officer sues Virginia cops, saying his rights were violated after video shows officers pull weapons and pepper-spray him in December traffic stop.

  • South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

    The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

  • Prince Harry will attend Prince Philip's funeral without Meghan Markle, who didn't get permission to fly

    Prince Harry will attend Prince Philip's funeral, which is set to be held April 17. Markle, who's pregnant, didn't get medical clearance to fly.

  • Lightning acquire Savard from Blue Jackets in 3-team trade

    The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning acquired defenseman David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade Saturday that also involves the Detroit Red Wings. Tampa Bay gave up a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder to Columbus for Savard and sent a 2021 fourth-rounder to Detroit. The Blue Jackets retained half of Savard’s $4.25 million salary-cap hit and the Red Wings got involved to pick up a quarter of it to help the cap-strapped Lightning.

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight after a crucial rotor-blade-spinning test ended abruptly

    Ingenuity was supposed to spin its blades at full speed on Friday, but a "watchdog" timer that identifies issues abruptly cut the test short.

  • Nearly 40% of Marines have so far declined to receive a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus

    Of the 123,500 Marines who have been offered a vaccine, about 48,000 said no, while about 75,500 agreed to get one, according to data obtained by CNN.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech have asked US regulators to make their COVID-19 vaccine available to adolescents ages 12 to 15

    The vaccine showed "100 percent efficacy" and triggered a "robust antibody response" in trials with adolescents, the companies announced last month.

  • Fox News host suggests connection between Prince Philip's death and Harry and Meghan interview

    The U.K.'s Prince Philip died on Friday at 99 after recently spending a month in the hospital and dealing with numerous health issues. But it didn't take long for pundits to start suggesting Meghan Markle was to blame. After Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip's death on Friday, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade in a Fox & Friends segment brought up Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired while he was in the hospital. Although Kilmeade didn't explicitly blame the two for his death, he quoted Piers Morgan's previous objections to the timing of the interview and added, "Evidently, it definitely added to his stress." "There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey," Kilmeade also said. "So here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that." Philip was hospitalized "after feeling unwell" in February and ended up being treated for an infection and undergoing a procedure for a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. He was released from the hospital about a week after the interview aired. Brian Kilmeade cites Piers Morgan to again suggest that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry killed Prince Philip with their Oprah interview. (h/t @tylermonroe7) pic.twitter.com/EhbP7cM2qS — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Photos show people flocking to Buckingham Palace to mourn Prince Philip's death with flowers and flags

    Despite the palace's discouragement, crowds mourned with flowers and tributes outside Buckingham Palace following Prince Philip's death on Friday.

  • Biden on Prince Philip: 'I admired the devil out of him'

    President Biden joined world leaders in paying tribute to Prince Philip, who died Friday at 99.

  • Prince Harry will travel back to U.K. for Prince Philip's funeral next week

    Prince Philip, the late husband of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest next Saturday, Buckingham Palace has announced. The ceremony, which will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, will reportedly contain many traditional customs associated with the death of a royal family member; however, attendance will be scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Duke of Edinburgh, who died Friday morning at 99, will not lie in state anywhere accessible to the public so as not to draw oversized crowds, but the funeral will be televised, and eight days of national mourning will precede the event. A Land Rover will carry the duke's coffin from Windsor Castle to St. George's, a nod to his preference for driving himself without a chauffeur, CNN notes. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Prince Philip's grandson, will travel from the United States to the U.K. for the funeral. His wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, will remain at their home on the advice of her doctor. Read more at CNN and BBC. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Prince Philip was royalty before he married Queen Elizabeth. In fact, they were distant cousins.

    Prince Philip died at age 99 on Friday. Born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, he and Queen Elizabeth II were cousins through Queen Victoria.

  • Jessica Alba's Honest Company is filing for an IPO after selling $189 million worth of diapers and wipes in 2020

    Jessica Alba's consumer goods business Honest Company filed for an IPO on Friday with plans to sell shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HNST."

  • Delaware trooper connects with young boy over love of basketball

    Joshua Morris joins 'Fox News @ Night' to share the heartwarming story and discuss importance of community relationships

  • Prince Philip died on Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary

    Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9, which is Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary. They've been married for 16 years.